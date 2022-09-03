Couple from Warangal killed in road accident near Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Karimnagar: A couple from Kashibugga locality of Warangal city were killed as the car in which they were travelling was rammed by a lorry coming in the opposite direction at Munjampally village of Manakondur mandal on the Warangal-Karimnagar highway near here on Saturday. The deceased were Surender and his wife Madhavi. While the man died on the spot, his wife succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital

Two other members of the same family sustained serious injuries in the accident. Due to the impact of the collision, the body was stuck in the car. Police had a tough time retrieving the body from the mauled car.

Their daughter Meghna and maternal nephew Ashok, who were seriously injured in the accident, were rushed to the government hospital. It is said that they were going to Vemulawada for darshan as Meghana was granted a visa to study in the USA. Learning about the fatal accident, the relatives of victims were devastated. A pall of gloom descended on the colony with the accident that claimed two lives. Manakondur police have registered a case and the investigation is on.