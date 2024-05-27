Woman held for theft in trains at Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:11 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Secunderabad division on Monday have arrested a woman on charges of stealing valuables from passengers in trains. Stolen material worth Rs 3.9 lakh was recovered.

According to the police, P.Manjula (31) from Kamareddy, targeted elderly persons passengers and stole their bags containing valuables like gold and silver jewelry.

After one such complaint recently, the RPF and GRP traced her identity with the help of surveillance cameras and nabbed her.