Woman injured after thieves snatch chain off her neck in Medchal

Hyderabad: A woman suffered injuries on her neck after chain snatchers roughly pulled off her ‘mangalsutra’ off her neck in the Housing Board Colony in Medchal on Thursday morning.

Police said R.Navami (55), a resident of the colony was going to her textile shop when two unidentified persons came on a bike from behind and snatched her gold chain weighing four tolas.

“By the time she realized what happened and raised an alarm, the chain snatchers fled the spot. She suffered bruises on the neck in the incident,” police said, adding that based on the victim’s complaint, the Medchal police booked a case and were investigating. Footage from surveillance cameras in the area is being examined.

