Thursday, May 25, 2023
Woman killed in a freak accident in Siddipet

19-year-old woman, whose dupatta got stuck in the wheel of the bike fell off the bike and died on the spot

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:50 PM, Thu - 25 May 23
Representational Image

Siddipet: In a freak accident, a 19-year-old woman, whose dupatta got stuck in the wheel of the bike on which she was travelling, fell off the bike and died on the spot at Thunki Bollaram in Mulugu Mandal on Thursday.

Thatikonda Sailaja of Gangadharapally in Mulugu mandal was pillion riding on her husband Suresh Goud’s bike during their journey from Gangdharapally to Kallakal in Manoharabad mandal. They were married recently.

A case was registered.

