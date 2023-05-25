Woman killed in a freak accident in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: In a freak accident, a 19-year-old woman, whose dupatta got stuck in the wheel of the bike on which she was travelling, fell off the bike and died on the spot at Thunki Bollaram in Mulugu Mandal on Thursday.

Thatikonda Sailaja of Gangadharapally in Mulugu mandal was pillion riding on her husband Suresh Goud’s bike during their journey from Gangdharapally to Kallakal in Manoharabad mandal. They were married recently.

A case was registered.