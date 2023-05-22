Degree student found dead on railway tracks in Siddipet

Body of a degree student was found on the railway tracks at Akkannapet Railway Station in Ramayampet Mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Representational Image

Medak: The body of a degree student was found on the railway tracks at Akkannapet Railway Station in Ramayampet Mandal on Monday.

Mangalapally Naresh (20) of Chelmeda village in Nizampet Mandal, a BSc student of the Government Degree College Siddipet, was suspected to have ended his life by jumping in front of a train. The reason for the extreme step was not yet known.

A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Government Hospital Ramayampet.