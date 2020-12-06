Woman killed in road accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: A woman died in a road accident at Ameerpet on Saturday night while her friend escaped with injuries.

According to the police, A Mounika (25), who stayed at a hostel in Ameerpet was a native of Siddipet district. On Saturday night, Mounika along with her friend Raja Reddy went out for an outing on a motorcycle and were returning to the hostel when the motorcycle rammed into a road divider.

“Raja Reddy was driving at a high speed and lost control over the motorcycle and rammed into a road divider. Mounika who was pillion riding, fell from the motorcycle on the road and sustained serious head injuries. Death was instant for her,” said SR Nagar police.

The body of the woman was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination while Raja Reddy is undergoing treatment for injuries.

A case was registered by the SR Nagar police and investigation going on.

