Woman kills abusive husband in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unable to take more harassment at the hands of her drunkard and abusive husband, a woman allegedly murdered him in their house in Bapuji Nagar Colony in Keesara here on Saturday midnight.

The couple identified as Shyam, a watchman, and Saroja, both from Warangal and their three-year-old daughter were staying in a temporary shed installed at an open plot at Nagaram main road for the last three years.

According to the police, Saroja had earlier informed the plot owner and their employer K Dasharatha that Shyam who was addicted to alcohol, often came home drunk and beat her. The couple has been having frequent fights over it.

Even on Saturday night he came home in an inebriated state and started abusing Saroja and also beat her with a stick. “Saroja grabbed a pestle from the cooking area in the house and hit on Shyam’s head,” said J Narender Goud, Inspector Keesara police.

As Shyam fell on the ground after being hit and did not get up, Saroja thought he was unconscious and sleeping. Later when she tried to woke him up in the morning, she realised that her husband had died on the spot, the inspector added.

The incident came to light after Saroja informed about it to her neighbours around 10 am on Sunday, who further alerted the police and also informed the plot owner. On receiving the information, Keesara police visited the spot and examined.

Based on a complaint from the plot owner in the afternoon, the police booked a case of murder and taken up investigation. No arrest has been made yet.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

