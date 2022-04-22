Woman kills drunkard husband in Peddapalli

Peddapallli: Unable to tolerate alleged harassment by drunkard husband, a woman killed him by hitting with a cement brick. This bizarre incident took place in village Ramagundam on Friday morning. According to police, a tractor driver, Kalleda Mallesham (42), who is addicted to liquor, frequently quarrelled with his wife Swaroopa.

As usual, Mallesham quarreled with her on Thursday night. Vexed over his harassment, Swaroopa went to her parents home in the night and returned in the morning. Mallesham again entered into an argument with wife and thrashed her severely.

In a fit of rage, Swaroopa hit on the head of husband with a cement brick. He died on the spot. Knowing about the incident, Ramagundam police rushed to the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.