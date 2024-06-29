Homesick residential school student attempts suicide in Medak

The Class 7 student insisted on seeing her parents soon after joining the hostel. When the teachers did not allow her, she allegedly consumed an ointment used to treat skin allergies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 08:26 PM

Medak: Homesickness is said to have prompted a 12-year-old residential school student to make a suicide bid at the BC Welfare Residential School located in Toopran town on Saturday.

The girl, a resident of Ginnayapally in Jharasangam mandal of Sangareddy, had joined the hostel on Monday. However, the Class 7 student insisted on seeing her parents soon after joining the hostel. When the teachers did not allow her, she allegedly consumed an ointment used to treat skin allergies. The child, who took ill, was rushed to the Toopran government hospital. On being informed about the incident, her parents rushed to the hospital.