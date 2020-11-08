Woman mowed down by RTC bus in Suryapet

The victim was identified as Bhkya Bujji (45), a native of Ravulapally cross road thanda

Published: 6:43 pm

Suryapet: A woman died on the spot after being hit by an TSRTC bus at Ravylapally Cross road in the district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Bhkya Bujji (45), a native of Ravulapally cross road thanda. A bus belonging to Suryapet RTC depot, proceeding to Suryapet from Manapuram with passengers, hit her while she was crossing the road.

Thungathuthy police filed a case and took up investigation.

