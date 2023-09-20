Woman murders husband at Kothur

The couple, P Narsimhulu (50) and his wife P Narasamma (43) lived at Panjerla village in Kothur mandal and work as farm labourers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:43 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her husband after hitting him with a pestle after a brawl at their house in Kothur in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, the couple consumed liquor and entered into an argument over some household issue. The woman attacked Narsimhulu with a pestle and hit repeatedly with a stone on his head leading to the death of the man, said SHO Kothur police station, K Shankar Reddy.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case was registered and woman taken into custody by the police.