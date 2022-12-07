Woman passenger rescued after falling between train and platform in Duvvada

The incident occurred at Duvvada railway station near here on Wednesday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

The incident occurred at Duvvada railway station near here on Wednesday morning.

Visakhapatnam: A woman passenger who fell in the gap between the train coach and platform was rescued by demolishing the edge of the platform.

The incident occurred at Duvvada railway station near here on Wednesday morning. The woman had arrived from Annavaram by the Rayagada Passenger train. She was getting down from the train when she slipped and fell into the gap between the train coach and the platform. After struggling for nearly one and half hours, she was rescued and shifted to the railway hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The staff from Civil Engineering, Operating, Commercial, RPF, Railway and GRP staff removed two blocks of platform No.4 in the rescue act.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Anup Satpathy appreciated the staff for the rescue operation to save the life of the woman. He appealed to the public to adopt safe travel and avoid risky movements during train journeys.