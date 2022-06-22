Woman raped by Instagram friend in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a woman after promising to marry her.

The man, B Prakash, 21, of Road No. 2 Banjara Hills befriended the girl through Instagram a few months ago. Both of them became friends and after Prakash told her that they would get married soon, she started visiting his house.

“On several instances, Prakash sexually assaulted the victim at his house on the pretext of marriage,” the Banjara Hills police said.

A few days ago, the victim came to know that Prakash was having an affair with another girl and confronted him. Prakash then refused to marry her citing different issues.

The victim approached the Medchal police, who registered a zero FIR and transferred to the Banjara Hills police, who re-registered a case and arrested Prakash.