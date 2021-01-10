Woman saved by alert policemen

The woman passenger, Dhanpatti Raju Bhardwaj, who was travelling in Mahanagri Express lost her balance

Thane: Two alert security personnel saved the life of a woman by preventing her from slipping under a moving train at Thane railway station. The woman passenger, Dhanpatti Raju Bhardwaj, who was travelling in Mahanagri Express lost her balance when she tried to step down from before the train stopped at the station.

In a viral video clip from the railway station’s CCTV footage, alert police Sub-Inspector Nitin Patil and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sattar Sheikh rushed and rescued Bhardwaj before she slipped in the gap between the train and platform.