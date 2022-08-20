Woman stabbed to death by husband in Uppal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:40 AM, Sat - 20 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband, at Uppal on Friday night.

The suspect,Deepak Kumar (40), lived along with his wife Divya and two children at Karmika Nagar in Uppal. On Friday night, an argument took place between them after which Deepak allegedly stabbed Divya several times, leading to her death.

The police, who shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary, said there were issues between the two as Deepak suspected her fidelity.

A case was booked and efforts were on to nab Deepak, who is absconding.