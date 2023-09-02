Woman teacher dies after falling off scooter in Asifabad

Asifabad Inspector V Suresh said that Manjula (38), a resident of Mandamarri town and teacher of a government teacher at Narlapur village in Wankidi mandal, died on the spot when she fell down from the scooter which skidded. She was riding the two-wheeler at the time of the incident.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A government teacher died and another teacher sustained injuries when they fell off a scooter in which they were travelling at Ippal Navegaon village in Asifabad mandal on Saturday.

Her colleague Nirmala, who was a pillion rider, received minor injuries.

Suresh, the husband of Nirmala lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered.