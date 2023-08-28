| Two From Maharashtra Held With Illicit Liquor In Asifabad

Two persons from Maharashtra were arrested on charges of smuggling illicit liquor by car in Kaghaznagar on Monday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two persons from Maharashtra were arrested on charges of smuggling illicit liquor by car in Kaghaznagar on Monday. Alcohol bottles worth Rs 2 lakh were seized from them.

Task Force Inspector Rana Prathap said the arrested persons were Sachin Raj Adlakondawar and Sugath Sanjay Raipur of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, while Jadi Srikanth, another accused from Kaghaznagar, was still at large.

Sachin and Sugath were found to be ferrying the liquor to Srikanth of NGOs Colony in Kaghaznagar by a car. A case was booked against the two. They were handed over to Kaghaznagar police for further action.