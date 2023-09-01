18-year-old girl ends life in Asifabad

Suspected harassment and humiliation by two persons allegedly forced an 18-year-old girl to end her life in Gangapur village on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Suspected harassment and humiliation by two persons allegedly forced an 18-year-old girl to end her life in Gangapur village on Thursday, police said. Dandre Supraja, a second year degree student took poison when her parents were away. Those who allegedly harassed her were Elkari Anjanna, Routhu Ashanna and Jella Nanaiah of the same village.

Elkari Anjanna, once a friend of Supraja and a married man, allegedy faulted her for blocking him on WhatsApp and threatened to circulate their photographs.

Meanwhile, Ashanna abused her and asking why she was texting to Anjanna who was already married to a girl. Jella Nanaiah too was allegedly provoked her. The trio were alleged to have spread rumours that she would marry Anjanna.

Depressed by the harassment, Supraja took pesticide and died while being rushed to a hospital in Sirpur (T) town.