Woman, whose charred body found, died by suicide: RGIA Police

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi Police on Monday said the woman whose body with severe burns was found at a secluded place on Friday was identified as Mohd Naseema (35), from Chikkadpally. Police suspect that she died by suicide. Police said Naseema, who was suffering from skin-related issues, was undergoing treatment for eight years now, but there was no significant improvement in her condition. On Thursday night, Naseema had come to the place in an auto-rickshaw.

She got down from the auto alone and walked to that place and immolated herself after dousing her body with petrol, the police said, adding that footage from surveillance cameras in the surrounding area had captured the incident in which Naseema was found alone with a bottle in her hand. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police booked a case and investigation is on.

