Women’s Cycling League on March 30, 31

This event, tailored for age groups of 12-16 years, 17-18 years, and 18 years and above, is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on March 30 and 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 06:00 PM

Hyderabad: Khelo India Women’s Cycling League for age group of 12-16 years, 17-18 years and 18 years and above, organised by the Cycling Federation of India in collaboration with Sports Authority of India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports – Khelo India Scheme, will be held in Hyderabad on March 30 and 31.

The winners of the event will be awarded cash prizes, medals and certificates. The championship encourages the participation of all girls above 12 years. Participants can register at https://forms.gle/TyW8pdYZaYgJ7ToQ9.

For more details contact, Dr Maxwell Trevor (Co-ordinator) South Zone at 9399395066 and Adv MK Pasha (Addl Organising Secretary) at 7675805997.