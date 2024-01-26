Women’s Under-23: Hyderabad crush Uttarakhand by 77 runs

Batting first, Hyderabad were all out for 170 runs in 49 overs. Only Trisha Poojitha could manage a half-century.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 06:33 PM

Hyderabad: Trisha Poojitha hit an unbeaten 52, while Jazmine Gill (4/25) and M Sakshi Rao (3/13) shared seven wickets as Hyderabad women crushed Uttarakhand by 77 runs in the BCCI Women’s Under-23 One-Day Trophy Round 1 match in Vijayawada, on Friday.

Batting first, Hyderabad were all out for 170 runs in 49 overs. Only Trisha Poojitha could manage a half-century.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Poojitha delighted with WPL boost

For Uttarakhand, Pramila Rawat scalped three wickets. Later, Hyderabad dismissed the opposition for 93 runs in 34.4 overs. Neelam top-scored for them with a 43-run knock.

Brief Scores:

Hyderabad: 170 in 49 overs (Trisha Poojitha 52*; Pramila Rawat 3/23)

Uttarkhand: 93 in 34.4 overs (Neelam 43; Jazmine Gill 4/25, M Sakshi Rao 3/13).