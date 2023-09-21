Wonderla Hyderabad launches new water rides

Actor Lavanya Tripathi inaugurated the rides in presence of Wonderla Holidays Managing Director Arun K Chittilappilly and Park Head Madhu Sudhan G.
Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays, on Wednesday launched two thrilling water rides, Rainbow Loooops and drop Loop, at Wonderla Hyderabad.
The drop Loop ride begins from a towering 45-foot height and extends through a 200-foot-long translucent tube, concluding with an 82-foot runout. The body slide has been designed for one person, who stands over a trapdoor. Once released, the person will plummet suddenly through loops and curves, with water features adding an extra dimension of excitement, a press release said.
Rainbow Loooops ride takes the visitors on a journey down a towering slide. This tube slide starts way up high, 45 feet above the ground, and then slides down a long tube that is 112 feet long.
Actor Lavanya Tripathi inaugurated the rides in presence of Wonderla Holidays Managing Director Arun K Chittilappilly and Park Head Madhu Sudhan G. Customers can book tictkets on online portal https://bookings.wonderla.com or buy them directly from the park counters on their day of visit.