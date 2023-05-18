Hyderabad: Wonderla’s ‘Summerla Fiesta’ to be available till June 11

For Summerla Fiesta, Wonderla has lined-up fun activities for individuals of all age groups. Students from class 10, 11 and 12 can avail a 35 per cent discount

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays Ltd, Hyderabad on Thursday announced that ‘Summerla Fiesta’, a wide range of fun activities including live shows, food fest, fun games and special discounts for students who completed their class 10, 11 and 12th examinations recently, will be available till June 11.

For Summerla Fiesta, Wonderla has lined-up fun activities for individuals of all age groups. Students from class 10, 11 and 12 can avail a 35 per cent discount on park entry tickets by presenting their current year hall ticket. College students below the age of 22 years can also avail a special 20 per cent discount on entry tickets upon presentation of their college ID.

Guests can book their park entry tickets 5 days in advance on Wonderla online booking page (bookings.wonderla.com) and can claim a flat 10 percent off on entry tickets. This offer is applicable on booking a minimum of 2 adult tickets, 5 days in advance.

For details: 91000 60336/ 0841 4676333 between 10 am and 6 pm.