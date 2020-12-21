Work in tandem, Sircilla district officials told

District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was held under the chair of the Karimnagar MP in Sircilla

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Karimnagar MP and Chairman of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasised the need to develop the district on all fronts by officials and public representatives working with coordination. The Committee meeting was held under the chair of the MP in Sircilla on Monday here.

Asking the officials to create awareness among public about government schemes, he wanted the administration to take steps to provide employment to unemployed youth in the district.

Participating in the meeting, Sanjay Kumar discussed in detail about the progress of various departments such as education, civil supplies, health, rural development, agriculture, CESS, ICDS and others. Instructing officials to take steps to preserve rice supplied to government schools, he wanted the authorities to implement a mid-day meal scheme perfectly after reopen of schools. He also instructed officials to supply PDS rice to the poor through the e-pos system in a transparent manner.

A total of 20,106 power connections were given in the district under Prime Minister Ujwal Yojana. Though the scheme does not exist presently, he promised to send proposals to the government if he was handed over the details of eligible beneficiaries.

Women undergoing deliveries in government hospitals have been given Rs 700 (in urban areas) and Rs 600 (rural areas) under Janani Suraksha Yojana scheme. The MP appreciated district Collector and other officials for securing first place in Swachh Bharat Mission for the year 2017.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Nyalakonda Aruna, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Additional Collectors R Anjaiah and Satya Prasad and ZP CEO Goutham Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .