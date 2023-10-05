World cup 2023: WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre sports Indian jersey, sends best wishes to Rohit Sharma

The Scottish wrestler was also seen wearing the Indian jersey in the ring during the WWE Superstar Spectacle event that was held in Hyderabad in September.
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has put out a special message for the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the World Cup, which has kick-started in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Good luck to @ImRo45 and the rest of his team as India get ready to host the Cricket World Cup 🇮🇳
The hospitality and love you show me every time I’m there is amazing 💙#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/UUq5hwYVTC
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 4, 2023
The Scottish wrestler was also seen wearing the Indian jersey in the ring during the WWE Superstar Spectacle event that was held in Hyderabad in September. McIntyre’s gesture resonated amazingly well with the cricket fans in the country.
Drew Bleeds Blue 💙 🇮🇳 @DMcIntyreWWE @BCCI #TeamIndia #CricketWorldCup #CWC23 #WWESuperstarSpectacle pic.twitter.com/6AxASHpJqW
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 28, 2023
He took to X to post a picture of himself in the jersey and said, “The hospitality and love you show me every time I’m there is amazing.”
McIntyre is a superstar in his own right, being one of the top stars for WWE. He has also won several titles including the WWE Championship twice, the Tag Team Championship and the NXT Championship once.
Meanwhile, India will being their campaign against Australia on October 8. The two teams had recently faced each other in a bi-lateral ODI series in India, which the home team won 2-1.