WWE ‘Superstar Spectacle’ floors Hyderabad

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 11:48 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Fans in Hyderabad were treated to an adrenaline-rushing action with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars descending on the city for a live event at the Gachibowli Stadium on Friday night.

The star wrestlers, including the likes of 13-time WWE champion John Cena, and Indian stars Jinder Mahal ‘Veer Mahan’ Indus Sher, ‘The Ring General’ Gunther, and Natalya, took to the ring amid loud cheers from the crowd. Incidentally, this was only the second WWE live event to happen in India and the first in Hyderabad. Mumbai hosted the first-ever live event in 2017.

Named ‘Superstar Spectacle’, the event lived true to its name. John Cena, the face of the WWC universe and the undisputed star, partnered Seth Rollins for the main event of the night, much to the delight of the packed stadium. Now-retired Indian wrestler ‘The Great Khali’ made a special appearance.

Ahead of the event, the Indian wrestlers said they were thrilled to be performing in front of the home crowd. Former champion Jinder Mahal said, “We are thrilled to come to India. This is huge for us, to come home and perform in front of our audience. The city is great. The biggest challenge is to be motivated year after year. New young talent in WWE keeps us motivated. It comes from within, setting your goals, and finding reasons why you represent WWE, your country, heritage. Well, the support has been incredible. I am all excited to be here,” he said.

For Drew McIntyre, who is visiting India for the first time, it is one of his bucket lists. “I am so excited. I know how crazy the fans here are. I can see it on my social media. There is a huge following. We had great experiences in 2017,” he said.

Another Indian talent, the 7-footer Shanky said it is a dream-come-true moment. “I am very happy to be back home. We have been waiting for this to happen for a long time.”

On his struggle to the top, he said, “Of course there is a struggle. The language, the style of living, everything is different. Luckily, we have Jinder who is like a mentor to me.

There are opportunities if you are interested.” On advice to youngsters, who want to enter the WWC business, he said, “There is a bright future for young Indian wrestlers but they need to stay focused and work really hard.” Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

