Ind vs Aus: Snapshots from pre-final photo shoot

Upon their arrival at the stepwell, fans enthusiastically cheered for cricketers, particularly for Rohit, showing tremendous support.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 07:22 PM, Sat - 18 November 23
Hyderabad: Ahead of big final in Ahmedabad between India and Australia, captains form both teams Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins took part in the photo shoot session.

The skippers were seen posing with the World Cup trophy at the Adalaj Stepwell in Ahmedabad.

India will lock horns with Australia in the finals of the World Cup on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Below are the snapshots from photo shoot:

Cummins Waves At Indian Fans

Rohit And Cummins With Trophy

Rohit Shakes Hand With Pat Cummins

Skippers With World Cup Trophy
Image Source: ICC/’X’

