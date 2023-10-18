World Trade Center Shamshabad phase 1 nears completion

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 08:11 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: The World Trade Center, Shamshabad, is rapidly taking shape, as its first phase charges forward towards a slated completion date at the close of 2024.

With the inauguration of this iconic complex scheduled for 2025, the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) plays a pivotal role in determining the official dates.

Notably, Kapil Kavuri Hub, the organization overseeing this monumental project, has stated that the World Trade Center is firmly on track to achieve the prestigious USGBC LEED BD C certification and the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, as bestowed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

Vignesh P, the Associate Director at Kapil Kavuri Hub, elaborated on the prospects of the initial phase of the World Trade Center Shamshabad, encompassing a vast expanse of 3.5 million square feet.

“Within this sprawling expanse, two towering office buildings and a hotel tower will rise, encapsulating an innovative concept we call ‘Walk to Work.’ This idea redefines convenience, seamlessly integrating office spaces, a hotel, co-living options, restaurants, a convention center, and more, all within a single, meticulously designed location,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, Vignesh shared that trade services have already commenced operations. “We offer a comprehensive spectrum of services, including trade education, trade information, trade consulting, and the facilitation of trade delegations,” he added, highlighting the commitment to fostering global trade.

As a vital component of the World Trade Centers Association, a global network spanning over 320 cities in more than 100 countries, the World Trade Center Shamshabad is all set to become a gateway for international trade.

Recognizing their achievements, the World Trade Center Shamshabad recently received the Thailand-Telangana Friendship Award from the Royal Thai Consulate Chennai. This award applauds their successful organization of two trade missions to Thailand in 2022 and 2023.

The World Trade Center Shamshabad extends an invitation to all businesses seeking international expansion opportunities, encouraging them to connect and be a part of this endeavor.

