World’s first non-surgical hearing aid for 100pc conductive hearing loss, launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based start-up WeHear, was launched at Helen Keller’s Institute of Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled Children on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

HearNu is a patented product and works on Bone Conduction Technology that transmits sound directly to cochlea (the part of inner ear that is involved in hearing) using cheek bones and bypassing the physical ears. The technology transmits sound directly to the inner ear, thus enabling users to hear sounds, said Dr. N.M.S. Reddy, Chief Audiologist, Global Speech and Hearing Clinic, Hyderabad.

The hearing aid helps patients with damage to physical ear, issue with inner ears, conductive hearing loss due to issues with ear drum, ear canal, outer and middle ear issues, to hear sounds.

On the occasion, free HearNu aids were presented to a few select hearing impaired children from the Hellen Keller Institute. Company officials said that a total of 2,533 children from Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan of the Government of Gujarat have already tested the HearNu device out of which 2249 children found it to be useful. For details: www.hearnu.com