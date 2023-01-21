Yadadri-Bhongir: All set for re-development of Vasalamarri village

The district authorities have now sent a proposal for redevelopment of Vasalamarri at an estimated cost of Rs.62.63 crore.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Vasalamarri village, which shot into the limelight after being adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is all set to be redeveloped soon as a model village with the master plan for the same being finalized.

The work was delayed on account of a resolution by the Vasalamarri grama sabha, approving the redevelopment project, taking long to be passed. The district authorities have now sent a proposal for redevelopment of Vasalamarri at an estimated cost of Rs.62.63 crore.

As part of re-development of the village, 481 houses including 191 units of independent houses and 145 blocks consisting 290 units of G 1 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs.24.4 crore. As per 2BHK norms, construction cost was fixed at Rs.5.04 lakh for each 560 square feet house, but the Grama Sabha has passed a resolution asking for a plinth area of 735 sft, which was above 2BHK norms of 560 sft. Officials have accepted the grama sabha resolution and additional cost incurred for the same will be borne from CSR/CBF funds. About 5,922 metres of CC roads would be laid in the village to provide road connectivity at an estimated cost of Rs.8.93 crore. In addition to this, 6,000 metres of drinking water pipelines would be laid in the village at an estimated cost of Rs.1.5 crore to provide safe drinking water to every house.

Special focus would also be laid to ensure cleanliness in re-developing the Vasalamarri village. Drainage and septic tank network would be developed with Rs.11.5 crore. Electrification of the entire village would be taken up with Rs.3.2 crore and a central lighting system would be set up with Rs.86 lakh, officials said.

The existing primary school with 68 students would be dismantled and a new building for the school is being planned with Rs.1.19 crore. The new Primary School building would consist of five classrooms, one staff room, one reading room, one dining room, a kitchen shed and two toilet blocks.

A new building for the government high school would also be constructed with five class rooms, one staff room, one library room, a science lab, a computer lab, a game room, a dining room and one kitchen shed – all this at a cost of Rs.2.03 crore.

A model health sub-centre would also be set up with a three bed-ward.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Collector Pamela Sathpathy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to take up re-development of Vasalamarri as a majority of the houses were in a dilapidated condition. On his directions, officials had prepared a plan for re-development. However, with the grama sabha’s resolution supporting the project taking six months, the entire project was delayed. Now that the resolution has been passed, the process will be speeded up, she said.

A building for the Grama Panchayat office of the village has been sanctioned with Rs.20 lakh. The health department also sanctioned construction of three anganwadi centers at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh.

The Collector, pointing out that a BT road connecting Vasalamarri with the mandal headquarters of Thurkapally was already laid spending Rs.6 crore, said Dalit Bandhu units were also extended to all 75 families in the village.

Vasalamarri would soon emerge as one of the best villages with all facilities, she said.