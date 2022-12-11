Yadadri-Bhongir: Health Minister conducts surprise visit to dialysis centre at Alair

Harish Rao conducted a surprise visit to the 10-bed dialysis centre set up in the Alair Government hospital with the help of Mahavir Jain Foundation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Health Minister T Harish Rao was inspecting dialysis center in Government hospital at Alair in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Sunday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday conducted a surprise visit to the 10-bed dialysis centre set up in the Alair Government hospital with the help of Mahavir Jain Foundation.

He interacted with the staff and patients at the dialysis centre and inquired about the facilities available there. When the doctors brought to his notice that the Jain Foundation was ready to add another 20 beds to the centre, he assured that a GO would be issued on Monday giving permission for the same.

The Health Minister said he would again visit the centre soon and held a review meeting with the doctors.