Yadadri-Bhongir: School bus catches fire in Gundala

The bus belongs to a private school at Devaruppula in Jangaon district and was used for transporting students to the school from Gundala.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: A school bus, which was parked on the roadside at Gundala, caught fire and was completely gutted around midnight on Saturday. There was no one in the bus at the time of the incident.

The bus belongs to a private school at Devaruppula in Jangaon district and was used for transporting students to the school from Gundala. According to the police, the bus was usually parked at Gundala in the night. The fire broke out around 12.30 am, with local people seeing it and alerting the Mothkur fire station. The bus was completely gutted by the time the fire tenders reached the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Gundala police have registered a case and are investigating.