Yadadri temple developments on fast track

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Sunday directed the officials of the Yadadri temple as well as the Roads and Buildings department to expedite the works and complete the construction of the Presidential Suite and 13 VVIP villas apart from Pushkarini and Kalyana Katta by the end of January. He also instructed them to prepare a daily work chart and complete all the works including the Yadadri Ring Road being developed at a cost of Rs 143 crore.

Reviewing the progress of the temple development and also infrastructure development works here, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was developing the Yadadri temple into a world-renowned spiritual centre. He said the structures constructed in the vicinity of the temple should reflect spirituality. As per instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he asked the officials to develop greenery on a large scale in and around Yadadri.

The Minister directed Yadadri Bhongir district collector Anita Ramachandran over phone to complete the land acquisition for Yadadri Ring Road this month. He asked the officials concerned to take up all the works simultaneously to complete them as per schedule.

