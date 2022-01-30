Yadadri temple teems with devotees

Yadadri-Bhongir: Sri Yadadri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Sunday. It took an hour for the devotees for special darshan and two hours time for general darshan at Balalyam. The queue line was appeared packed with the devotees from the early morning of the day.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Tanneeru Sri Ranga Rao has handed over a cheque for Rs 1,16,000 to the temple authorities for the gold plating to vimana gopuram of the main temple.

