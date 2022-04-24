Yadadri temple teems with devotees on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Sunday. It took three hours time to the devotees to have general darshan at the temple. Keeping mind the rush of devotees, the temple authorities have cancelled VIP and break darshans for the day. The queue line was packed with the devotees from the early morning of the day. Serpentine queue line was appeared at the prasadam counters.

The temple authorities have also made special arrangements on the hill shrine to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees. Sudarshana Narasimha homam was performed by the temple priests on the hill shrine.

Auto drivers stages dharna

Traffic was jammed at the cross road located near entry of ghat road when the auto drivers, along with their family members, staged dharna demanding that auto rickshaws be allowed onto the hill shrine. The auto drivers also picked up an argument with the police, who came to the place to clear them from the road. When the police officials made it clear that the issue was pending at the decision of the state government and not to create traffic problem, they continued their protest by sitting beside the road.

It is already learnt that plying of auto rickshaws onto the hill shrine was banned due to space constraint. The auto drivers have been alleging that families of 300 auto drivers lost livelihood due to the decision of the temple Executive Officer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .