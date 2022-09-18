Yadadri witnesses huge rush of devotees on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:04 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Large number of devotees thronged to the temple to have darshan o f Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy and to participate in pooja programmes.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple was teemed with the devotees on Sunday.

In view of holiday, large number of devotees thronged to the temple to have darshan o f Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy and to participate in pooja programmes.

It took to the devotees for one hour for special darshan and two hours time for special darshan at the temple. Temple streets (mada veedulu} were packed with the devotees.

Serpentine queue line of devotees were also appeared at the prasadam counters on the hill shrine.