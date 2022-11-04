Yasangi acreage to go up in Hanamkonda

By P. Laxma Reddy Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hanamkonda: Area under cultivation is likely to go up by at least by 14,000 acres in the coming Yasangi season in the district, thanks to availability of water in the tanks renovated under ‘Mission Bhagiratha‘ scheme, increase in the ground water table and supply of free power to the agriculture pump sets round the clock.

“While 1,69, 376 acres of the land was cultivated in the last Yasangi season, we are estimating that the area under cultivation would go up to 1,84,140 acres,” said District Agriculture Officer (DAO) B Ravinder Singh. “The water availability in the tanks and increase in the ground water table due to abundant rainfall received during the monsoon have become a blessing for the farmers,” he added. Farmers are inclined to cultivate the paddy in the Yasangi season too. It is in the top of the crops with an estimated cultivation in 1,20,500 acres. “Paddy was cultivated in 1,10,791 acres in the last Yasangi,” the DAO said, adding that the maize is likely to take next place with an estimated area of 60,000 acres. Groundnut in 2150 acres and pulses in 1480 acres are expected to be cultivated in the Yasangi season.

In view of the increase in the estimations, the officials of the Marfed are gearing up to meet the demand of the fertiliser. According to the District Manager, Markfed, Shyam Kumar, they had stored a large amount of fertilizers in the warehouses. “Farmers can also buy the fertilizers including urea and complex fertilizer from the private traders as they have abundant availability from private traders. Along with urea, we are taking steps to make enough complex fertilizers available to the farmers,” he said.

“For this Yasangi, we have already made 4,074 tonnes of urea (85,000 bags) along with DAP, 20-20-0-13 available. We will receive the November and December quota soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department has already made enough seeds available for the Yasangi season.

On other hand, the private seed companies are also buying paddy and maize crops from the farmers on a buy-back system. “While 2,902 quintals of paddy seeds are available with private traders as well as the State Seed Development Corporation. 4,800 quintals of maize, 63 quintals of groundnut and 292 quintals of pulses seeds were kept available,” said the officials.