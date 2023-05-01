Yashasvi Jaiswal posts highest score by uncapped player in IPL history

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday posted the highest individual score by an uncapped player in Indian Premier League history

By ANI Published Date - 07:20 AM, Mon - 1 May 23

Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sunday posted the highest individual score by an uncapped player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday.

He accomplished this feat during his side’s IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is also the 1000th IPL match.

In the match, the left-hander scored 124 in just 62 balls. His knock consisted of 16 fours and eight towering sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 200.00.

Previously, the highest score by an uncapped Indian player was held by Paul Valthaty, who scored 120* for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011.

Shaun Marsh, then an uncapped Australia batter back in 2008 had scored 115 for Punjab against Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Manish Pandey had also scored 114* against Deccan Chargers for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back in 2009.

Jaiswal is also the fourth-youngest to have scored an IPL century, at the age of 21 years, 123 days. The youngest century scorer in IPL is Manish Pandey, who was 19 years, 253 days old back in 2009 when he made a century for RCB.

Also Read IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live updates