Year-long centenary celebrations for HPS will kick off shortly on December 19

The HPS Society officially also unveiled its plans for the grand finale and announced an investment of Rs 17.5 crore for green field multi-utility sports center designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor and Rs 10 crore for an innovation centre in the lines of the T-Hub to foster entrepreneurship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

The HPS Society officially also unveiled its plans for the grand finale and announced an investment of Rs 17.5 crore for green field multi-utility sports center designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor and Rs 10 crore for an innovation centre in the lines of the T-Hub to foster entrepreneurship.

Hyderabad: The grand finale of year-long centenary celebrations of Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet, comprising of more than 50 activities curated for the HPS fraternity of students, staff, alumni and parents, will be inaugurated on December 19 and held between December 24 and 27, president, HPS Society, Gusti J Noria in a statement on Wednesday said.

The HPS Society officially also unveiled its plans for the grand finale and announced an investment of Rs 17.5 crore for green field multi-utility sports center designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor and Rs 10 crore for an innovation centre in the lines of the T-Hub to foster entrepreneurship.

The innovation centre, which is funded by HPS alumni, will be spread over, 15,000 square feet of space, will make HPS the sole school in the country to boast such a faculty. The faculty will actively encourage hands-on learning experiences in robotics and AI within this center. These plans are part of the school’s Vision 2050 to raise Rs. 150 crores and take-up developmental activities.

The grand finale week will be kickstarted with an HPS centenary dinner, an exclusive limited seating fund raising dinner to be attended by distinguished guests and alumni from around the world with the purpose of raising funds for the HPS Centenary Sports Center, on December 24 at Taj Falaknuma Palace.

Between December 25 and 27, a total of over 15,000 people will culminate in the campus and celebrate 100 years of the school. This is expected to be perhaps the largest celebrations held by any school in India. With a purpose to celebrate its centenary, exchange ideas, share knowledge, network and strengthen the HPS family further, a series of events across the campus are planned.

“The grand finale celebrations are a testament to our last 100 years of legacy, leadership, and excellence looking towards the future to lead, serve and soar. We look forward to the entire HPS family getting together and rejoicing on this landmark and momentous occasion,” Gusti J Noria said.

Some of the key highlights include a spectacular HPS Carnival, a HPS Museum – The Echoes of Time, HPS StartX – an Entrepreneurship Summit, a Sports Reunion, The Centenary Golf Tournament at the Hyderabad Golf Club, a regal Vintage Car Showcase, a Speed Networking sessions, a learning zone with Book Readings, Panel Discussions, Workshops, the depositing of a Time capsule, a stunning performance by the popular band “The Bartenders”, a Centenary Alumni Reunion dinner along with “Best Kept Secret” playing live, Art Competition, Photography Competition, a mock Parliament session, and many more activities.

The finale concert will be held on the December 27 in the front field with the 100-year-old building as the backdrop. The renowned trio Shankar Ehsan Loy are set to enthrall the audience at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

The school is one of the few schools in the country that provides donors 80G Tax exemptions and has an FCRA license to accept foreign donations. It is actively promoting Educational Philanthropy and the concept of giving back, that is very popular in the western world in most legacy not for profit institutions.

The school is in the process of constructing an Innovation Centre projected at a cost of 10 cr, similar to T-Hub to foster entrepreneurship and innovation culture at school level itself, generously funded by HPS Alumni. Spanning 15,000 square feet, this unique facility stands as a pioneering project, making HPS the sole school in the country to boast such an achievement. The faculty will actively encourage hands-on learning experiences in robotics and AI within this center.