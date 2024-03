Yediyurappa accused of sexual assault of a minor | Karnataka News

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 March 2024, 04:04 PM

Hyderabad: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act for sexually harassing a teenager. The incident occurred on February 2, when the girl accused Yediyurappa of assaulting her. The case is being investigated by the police.

