Yeshitha’s double leads Hyderabad Women’s FC to 3-0 win over Gajwel FC in Khelo India Women’s U-15 Football League

For the winners, Stefi opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the game to record her name alongside Yeshitha in the goalsheet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 11:29 PM

For the winners, Stefi opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the game to record her name alongside Yeshitha in the goalsheet

Hyderabad: Yeshitha’s strikes in the 19th and 39th minutes helped Hyderabad Women’s FC to 3-0 win over Gajwel FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Khelo India Women’s Under-15 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, Siddipet on Thursday.

For the winners, Stefi opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the game to record her name alongside Yeshitha in the goalsheet. In the other clashes, Jahnavi scored twice to seal Care Football Club’s 3-0 triumph over Twin Cities FC. Deccan Dynamos topped Telangana Sports School 2-0.

In the Under-17 clashes, Care Football Academy, Deccan Dynamos FC and Hyderabad Women”s FC sealed narrow 1-0 victories over Telangana Sports School, Gajwel FC and Twin Cities FC respectively.

Results: U-13: Care Football Academy 3 (Jahnavi 2, Rithika 1) bt Twin Cities FC 0, Deccan Dynamos 2 (Rohitha 1, Supriya 1) bt Telangana Sports School 0, Hyderabad Women”s FC (Stefi 1, Yeshitha 2) beat Gajwel FC by 3-0; U-17: Care Football Academy 1 (Sai Sameeksha 1) bt Telangana Sports School 0, Deccan Dynamos FC 1 (Anandhi 1) bt Gajwel FC 0, Hyderabad Womens FC 1 (Pranthi 1) bt Twin cities FC 0.