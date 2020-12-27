Yi Hyderabad chapter organises annual day celebrations

By | Published: 9:24 pm 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: CII – Yi (Young Indians), Hyderabad Chapter, organised its annual day celebrations holding an interactive session with Gaur Gopal Das, International Life Coach, motivational speaker.

The Yi-Hyderabad Chapter chair Rakesh Surana, Abhishek Sonthalia, Chapter chair elect for 2021 and Siddarth Malani, Chapter co-chair elect for 2021, provided the details of the initiatives taken by the Yi during the year 2021. Surana said “the Covid-19 pandemic affected businesses, jobs, organisations, etc. and to help our members get motivation and inspirations, we requested the presence of International Life Coach Gaur Gopal Das to address our gathering on the occasion of annual day.”

Sonthalia and Malani, said their chapter was in the forefront of helping the fellow citizens during lockdown and had donated large number of PPE kits, N95 masks, 12,000 medical kits to the State government and the Covid Warriors.

