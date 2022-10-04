YMCA extends support to KCR’s new national political party

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

In a statement, the YMCA Board of Directors stated that all the YMCAs across the two States have unanimously resolved to support and strengthen the decision of Chandrashekhar Rao and unitedly work for the latter's national party in the near future.

Hyderabad: Nearly 250 units of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, comprising about 10 lakh members, have welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decision to float a new national party.

MLC D Rajeshwar Rao had explained to the YMCA members about the necessity and the ideologies of the new national party which would strive for the development of the minorities, especially the Christian community and safeguard their interests as well as work for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

On the occasion, the YMCA members appreciated the Chief Minister for all the valuable initiatives taken up by the State government in transforming the State into a ‘Bangaru Telangana’ by overcoming all the challenges.