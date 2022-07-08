YMCA Secunderabad, VPG in summit clash in E John Wesley Memorial basketball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:44 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: YMCA Secunderabad and Victory Play Ground recorded comfortable victories in their respective semifinals to set up the title clash in the E John Wesley Memorial Basketball Tournament at the YMCA Secunderabad, on Friday.

In the first semifinal, the hosts YMCA, Secunderabad rode on Harsha’s 18-point and Varma’s 16-point shows to defeat G9 84-51. Having taken a comfortable 46-25 lead at the half-time, the hosts continued their domination to cruise to victory.

In the other semifinal, Prasad scored 16 while Amruthi and Ganesh added 14 and 10 respectively as Victory Play Ground downed Sanathnagar 74-84. For the losing outfit, Nikhil top-scored with 18 points.

Results: Semifinals: YMCA Secunderabad 84 (Harsha 18, Varma 16) bt G9 51 (Mithil13, Shravan 8); VPG 74 (Prasad 16, Amruth 14, Ganesh 10) bt Sanathnagar 64 (Nikhil 18, Shoeb 10, Prithvi 10).