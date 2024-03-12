Vishwa stars in YMCA Hyderabad’s win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Basketball players in action on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Vishwa shone with 27 points to lead YMCA Hyderabad down Telangana Youth A 57-51 in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial floodlit Basketball Tournament organised by the Sports Writers Association of Telangana and Telangana Basketball Association at YMCA, Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Alongside Vishwa, Krish contributed with vital 17 points. For Telangana Youth, Dhruv Boppana and Suryansh registered 14 points each.

Earlier in the day, Sameer and Sravan delivered good show with 23 and 20 respectively to propel G9 to beat YMCA Hyderabad 66-55. For YMCA, Vishwa was the top performer with 20 points.

Results: G9 66 (Sravan 20, Sameer 23) bt YMCA Hyderabad 55 (Vishwa 20, Krish 14, Bala 11); Hyderabad YMCA 57 (Vishwa 27, Krish 17) bt Telangana Youth A 51 (Dhruv Boppana 14, Suryansh 14, Aryan Sharma 10), WE3 85 (Tharun 20, Yashwanth 19, Sanjay 18) bt HAL 82 (Ajay 24, Shyam Kumar 19, Anurag 16).