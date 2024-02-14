YMCA Secunderabad win GM Sampath Kumar Annual League Basketball Championship

YMCA Secunderabad defeated South Central Railway 75-66 in the final to emerge winner of the GM Sampath Kumar Annual League Basketball Championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 08:12 PM

Victorious YMCA Secunderabad with the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: YMCA Secunderabad hoopsters defeated South Central Railway 75-66 in the final of the GM Sampath Kumar Annual League Basketball Championship on Thursday.

For the winners, Rohan was the star player scoring 26 points while Nathan (17) and Samuel (12) and Harsha (12) chipped in. For South Central Railway, Akash top-scored with 19 points.

Also Read Sama Angels, Team Alpha enter final of Hyderabad Premier Golf League

Results: Final: YMCA Secunderabad 75 (Rohan 26, Nathan 17, Samuel 12, Harsha 12) bt South Central Railway 66 (Akash 19, Santosh 14, Raju 14, Ajith 12).