Yogesh bowls Bodhan Badsha to 3-wicket victory over Khalsa in TCA Nizamabad T20 League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hemanth Kumar

Hyderabad: Yogesh scalped four wickets for 28 to guide Bodhan Badsha CC to a three-wicket victory over Khalsa Cricket Club in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League match held at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Wednesday.

Bodhan Badsha’s Yogesh restricted Khalsa CC to 149/9 in stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Hemanth Kumar hit half-century (53) which included five boundaries and two over it while Afroz Pathan scored 39 to complete formalities for Bodhan Badsha CC. Ritender Singh picked up two wickets for Khalsa CC.

In another match, Makloor XI CC recorded a six-wicket win over NCC CC.

Brief Scores: Khalsa CC 149/9 in 20 Overs (Sardar Sukh Pal Singh 26, Sandeep Singh 25; Yogesh 4/28) lost to Bodhan Badsha CC 151/7 in 19.2 Overs (Hemanth Kumar 53, Afroz Pathan 39; Ritender Singh 2/10); NCC CC 90/10 in 17.2 Overs (Syed Imran 20; T Vamshi 3/23) lost to Makloor XI CC 93/4 in 12.1 Overs (Yerrolla Shravan 34, Shaik khaja 21).