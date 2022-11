Hyderabad’s Ramesh races to victory in C Devender Yadav Memorial Run

Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Winner and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: B Ramesh of Hyderabad clocked 15.00.01 seconds to emerge winner in the men’s 4km event of the 32nd C Devender Yadav Memorial Run held at the Nizam College Grounds, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

D Kiran finished second with a timing of 15.20.00 min while T Rajesh settled for third spot. In the women’s 3km event, N Thriveni took home gold with the timing of 20.02.01 min. N.Mounika and M Rashmika clinched silver and bronze respectively.

Results:

Men: 4KM: 1 B Ramesh (Hyd) 15.00.1, 2 D Kiran (Hyd), 3 T Rajesh (Nizam College);

Boys: U-18 (3 KM): 1 Vangala Dhanush (Nalgonda) 12.22.0, 2 S Prabhas (Shree Sharada), 3 D Ganesh (Kachiguda Jr College); U-15 (2 KM): 1 M Venkatesh (BRJC) 9.03.0 min, 2 M Anush (BRJC), 3 G.Sai Kiran Reddy (GHS); U-12 (1 KM): 1 M Sai Harsha (St Joseph) 5.02.0min, 2 E Jaswin (GHS,SR Nagar), 3 M Yuva Sai Kanna (St Alphonso); U-10: (1 KM): 1 J Dinesh Naik (Hyd) 4.30.0 min, 2 K Rahul (Krishnaveni), 3 U Somesh (GHS);

Master Men (1 KM): 1 S L Prakash (Hyd) 6.20.0 min, 2 S Uday Raj (Hyd), 3 Raj Kumar (Hyd);

Women: 3 KM: 1 N Thriveni (Warangal) 20.02.01 min, 2 N Mounika (Hyd), 3 M Rashmika (Sun flower); Girls: U-18: (3 KM): 1 K Vishalakshi (Hyd) 14.40.0 min, 2 P Harshitha (Kasturba JC), 3 G Shreya (Kasturba JC), U-15 (2 KM): 1 Vasudharni (St Alphonses ) 11.05.0 min, 2 A Shambavi (St Ann), 3 B Suganbhi (St Marys); U-12 (1KM): 1 T Thanushri (Blue School) 5.41 2 min, K Kavya (Krishnaveni), 3 C Hari Priya (Holy Mary); U-10(1 KM): 1 Yashvi (KV Bolarum) 4.50.0 min, 2 Deedeepya Sri (KVS, Begumpet), 3 Manisha (JHS).