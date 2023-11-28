Yohan, Ritwik, Satvik in joint lead in Hyderabad Chess Centre’s Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Yohan Yadav Tarala, CR Ritwik and Andabatla Satvik in joint lead with three points each in the first day of the Hyderabad Chess Centre’s Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Yohan Yadav Tarala, CR Ritwik and Andabatla Satvik in joint lead with three points each in the first day of the Hyderabad Chess Centre’s Chess Tournament held at Main Hall, YMCA Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Results: Kannam Vishwanath (2) lost to Yohan Yadav (2), Ravindra Nath (2) lost to CR Rithvik (2), Mahendra B (2) drew with Natura Bethi (2), Mokshith Pasupulety (2) drew with Sai Viswajith (2), Divij Sundar (2) lost to Satvik Andabatla (2), Shyamal Nidhish (2) bt G Shivamshika (2), Rohith N (1.5) bt Hriday Mundala (2), Shanmukha Pulli (1.5) lost to Durga Karthika Lellapali (1.5), Bharat Kumar Reddy (1) bt Shanmuk Saish Vittanala (1.5), Nanditha V (1) bt Ram Mahankali Arka (1).