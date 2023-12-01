Young Telangana mountaineer Yaswanth Naik conquers Mount Kosciuszko, aims for Everest next

Bhukya Yaswanth Naik, a 20-year-old mountaineer hailing from a humble background in the district, continues to etch his mark in the world of mountaineering.

Mahabubabad: Bhukya Yaswanth Naik (20), a young mountaineer from a poor tribal family in the district, has achieved yet another milestone in his mountaineering journey by scaling Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak in Australia, on December 1.

This achievement marks his third conquest the challenge to summit the seven highest peaks across seven continents. Naik’s relentless pursuit of conquering formidable summits commenced with the triumphant ascents of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, followed by Mount Elbrus in Europe.

His recent triumph on Mount Kosciuszko adds another feather in his cap. Sharing his aspirations, Naik expressed his aim to conquer Mount Everest. Undeterred by challenges, he strives to etch his name as the youngest mountaineer from the tribal community to achieve this feat.

Having already set foot at the Mount Everest base camp in June this year, Naik is now determined. Hailing from the Bhukya Thanda of the remote Marripeda mandal, Naik’s background as the son of farmers, Bhukya Rammurthi Naik and Jyoti, reflects humble beginnings.

As he sets his sights on Mount Everest, Naik sought support from philanthropists to fulfil his dream. “I thank all those who supported me in the past and am appealing to others to realise my dreams by extending financial help,” he appealed.

Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chauhan wished Yashwant to accomplish many more such feats and bring fame to the country and the state when the latter met him in June this year